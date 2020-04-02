West Virginia DHHR releases latest coronavirus figures; total cases up by 26

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 26 new cases of coronavirus in the state, putting the total positive case count at 217.

As of April 2, 2020, 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are as follows:

Barbour (1)

Berkeley (27)

Cabell (3)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (5)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (17)

Jackson (11)

Jefferson (12)

Kanawha (39)

Logan (4)

Marion (10)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (3)

Monongalia (35)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (10)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (5)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (2)

Roane (2)

Tucker (3)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (2)

Wirt (1)

Wood (3)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and it provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to the DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested, as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.