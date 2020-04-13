West Virginia DHHR releases Monday report on coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its Monday morning report on coronavirus cases in the state.

There have been 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19, with 626 positive, 16,029 negative and nine deaths, according to the report.

The ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old man from Ohio County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to the DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, the DHHR noted.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

The DHHR said as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell County in this report.

A dashboard is available here. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.