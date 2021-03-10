West Virginia DHHR releases names of facilities that failed to report coronavirus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released the names of facilities that failed to report 168 coronavirus deaths.
As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the DHHR said it learned that more than 65 West Virginia healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and others, did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.
The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a bi-weekly data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to the DHHR, according to a press release.
“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”
The DHHR said 84% of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.
“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”
The following deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.
|Acuity Specialty Hospital
|3
|Monongalia General Hospital
|1
|Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
|2
|Ohio Valley Health Care
|1
|Berkeley Medical Center
|1
|Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus
|1
|Bowers Hospice House
|1
|Pine Ridge Health Care Center
|2
|Brightwood
|1
|Potomac Valley Hospital
|1
|C.A.M.C – Teays Valley
|6
|Princeton Community Hospital
|2
|C.A.M.C. – General Division
|1
|Raleigh General Hospital
|3
|C.A.M.C. – Memorial Division
|8
|Ravenswood Care Center
|1
|Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus
|12
|Reynolds Memorial Hospital
|5
|Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center
|1
|Ruby Memorial Hospital
|9
|Cedar Ridge Nursing Home
|1
|Select Specialty Hospital
|3
|Continuous Care
|1
|Sistersville Health Care Center
|1
|Davis Medical Center
|2
|St. Francis Hospital
|1
|Decedent’s home
|25
|St. Mary’s Medical Center
|5
|E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab
|3
|Stonerise The Brier
|1
|Eagle Pointe Nursing Home
|3
|Sweetbriar of Dunbar
|1
|Eldercare Health and Rehab
|1
|The Stone Pear Pavilion
|1
|Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center
|1
|The Willows Center
|1
|Elmcroft of Teays Valley
|1
|The Wyngate
|1
|Evergreen Assisted Living
|1
|Thomas Memorial Hospital
|2
|Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center
|1
|Tygart Center
|2
|Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center
|2
|VA Medical Center
|1
|Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center
|1
|Valley Center
|1
|Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
|4
|Veterans Hospital-Harrison County
|1
|Hospice House at CAMC
|1
|Veterans Hospital-Wayne County
|1
|Hospice House of Huntington
|3
|Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation
|2
|Hospice of the Panhandle
|1
|Weirton Geriatric Center
|1
|Hubbard Hospice House
|2
|Weirton Medical Center
|4
|Hubbard Hospice House West
|3
|Wheeling Hospital
|5
|Madison Nursing and Rehab
|2
|Worthington Healthcare Center
|3
|Maples Nursing Home
|2
|WV Caring Hospice Center
|1
|Mercer Nursing Home
|1
|Mount Olive Correctional Center
|2
|Mon Health Medical Center
|3
|Total
|168