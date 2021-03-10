West Virginia DHHR releases names of facilities that failed to report coronavirus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released the names of facilities that failed to report 168 coronavirus deaths.

As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the DHHR said it learned that more than 65 West Virginia healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and others, did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a bi-weekly data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to the DHHR, according to a press release. 

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

The DHHR said 84% of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.  “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”

The following deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Acuity Specialty Hospital3Monongalia General Hospital1
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital2Ohio Valley Health Care1
Berkeley Medical Center1Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus1
Bowers Hospice House1Pine Ridge Health Care Center2
Brightwood1Potomac Valley Hospital1
C.A.M.C – Teays Valley6Princeton Community Hospital2
C.A.M.C. – General Division1Raleigh General Hospital3
C.A.M.C. – Memorial Division8Ravenswood Care Center1
Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus12Reynolds Memorial Hospital5
Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center1Ruby Memorial Hospital9
Cedar Ridge Nursing Home1Select Specialty Hospital3
Continuous Care1Sistersville Health Care Center1
Davis Medical Center2St. Francis Hospital1
Decedent’s home25St. Mary’s Medical Center5
E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab3Stonerise The Brier1
Eagle Pointe Nursing Home3Sweetbriar of Dunbar1
Eldercare Health and Rehab1The Stone Pear Pavilion1
Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center1The Willows Center1
Elmcroft of Teays Valley1The Wyngate1
Evergreen Assisted Living1Thomas Memorial Hospital2
Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center1Tygart Center2
Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center2VA Medical Center1
Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center1Valley Center1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center4Veterans Hospital-Harrison County1
Hospice House at CAMC1Veterans Hospital-Wayne County1
Hospice House of Huntington3Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation2
Hospice of the Panhandle1Weirton Geriatric Center1
Hubbard Hospice House2Weirton Medical Center4
Hubbard Hospice House West3Wheeling Hospital5
Madison Nursing and Rehab2Worthington Healthcare Center3
Maples Nursing Home2WV Caring Hospice Center1
Mercer Nursing Home1Mount Olive Correctional Center2
Mon Health Medical Center3Total168

