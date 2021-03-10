West Virginia DHHR releases names of facilities that failed to report coronavirus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released the names of facilities that failed to report 168 coronavirus deaths.

As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the DHHR said it learned that more than 65 West Virginia healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and others, did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a bi-weekly data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to the DHHR, according to a press release.

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

The DHHR said 84% of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”

The following deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.