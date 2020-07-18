West Virginia DHHR reports 111 new cases of coronavirus since Friday evening update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its early coronavirus report for Saturday, July 18.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m., there have been 225,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths, according to a press release.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (226/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (46/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (263/5), Kanawha (486/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (68/0), Mineral (70/2), Mingo (49/2), Monongalia (686/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (173/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (105/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (28/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (145/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR, the release explains.

Visit the dashboard for more detailed information.