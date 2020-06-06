West Virginia DHHR reports 12 new coronavirus cases in Saturday morning update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its early coronavirus report for Saturday, June 6.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m., there have been 109,657 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,131 total cases and 84 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test, according to a press release.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (328/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (232/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/1), Marshall (30/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (126/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (38/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said. Such is the case in Lewis County in this report.

