West Virginia DHHR reports 183 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Aug. 15 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 183 new cases of coronavirus, along with three additional deaths, in its Saturday update.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m. on Aug. 15, there have been 350,076 (+5,546) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 (+183) total cases and 160 (+3) deaths, according to a press release.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old woman from Pleasants County, an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 95-year-old woman from Logan County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR’s dashboard, there are currently 1,999 (+26) active cases in the state, with 6,298 (+154) recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral and Nicholas counties in this report, the DHHR said.

The release explains that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR.

On Aug. 12, the DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard.