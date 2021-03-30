West Virginia DHHR reports 2 additional deaths, 341 new cases of coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting two additional coronavirus deaths and 341 new cases in its March 30 update.

The DHHR confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Monday.

There have been 2,438,840 (+9,466) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,332 (+341) total cases and 2,640 (+2) total deaths, according to a press release.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old woman from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Raleigh County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 6,263 (+11) active cases and 132,419 (+318) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Barbour, Pleasants and Tucker counties in this report, according to the DHHR.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may pre-register online for COVID-19 vaccinations. The COVID-19 dashboard shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 493,189 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 311,181 people have been fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.