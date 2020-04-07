West Virginia Division of Highways postponing spring cleanup event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is postponing its Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DOH and the Department of Environmental Protection decided to postpone the event, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, following Gov. Justice’s Executive Order to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The West Virginia Division of Highways values the Adopt A Highway and Spring Cleanup programs,” stated Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Operations. “This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean. Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”



As of now, the event has not been officially rescheduled. The West Virginia Division of Highways will make that information available at a later time.