West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces 90-day extension for transactions expiring in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that a 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted.

The extension includes expirations occurring in the month of May due to the continued closure of all regional offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19, according to a press release.

The DMV said this announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April (and now May) of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:

Any driver’s license, including graduated driver’s license (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and commercial driver’s license

Instructional permits, including commercial permits

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration

In conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of the Federal REAL ID deadline of enforcement to October 1, 2021. This extension gives customers extra time to obtain their REAL ID credential, according to the release. More information regarding REAL ID and DMV’s For Federal driver’s license may be found here.

The DMV adds that many of its most-requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. Online services include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services may be found here.

For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 800-642-9066.