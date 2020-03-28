West Virginia DOH sees increase in littering during coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways said it has seen an uptick in littering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said this is a time when it is important to work together to maintain a clean environment to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have one of the most beautiful states in the nation,” stated Secretary Byrd White. “Our dedicated employees are doing all they can to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations and maintain our roadways to keep the chain of supply functioning for our citizens. Please be considerate and think of the hardworking men and women who will pick up what you throw out. This is a difficult time, but we are still West Virginia and we need to take care of our home state.”

WVDOH employees are taking precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus as they perform their essential work. These include traveling alone or in small groups, cleaning supplies and equipment more frequently, washing their hands and keeping rest areas clean and open for the public, according to a news release.

For more information about coronavirus prevention and more, call the State's toll-free hotline at 800-887-4304.