West Virginia expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia is expanding its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to allow more residents to get registered.

The state has updated its Phase 2-A rollout of vaccine distribution to include more medical conditions in residents aged 16 and older, along with including essential workers of all ages.

The list of medical conditions now includes diabetes; obesity; Down syndrome; sickle cell anemia; high blood pressure; immunosuppression; neurological disorders; chronic kidney diseases; organ or bone marrow transplant; chronic infectious disease, like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); caretakers of patients with congenital or acquired diseases; intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caretakers; cystic fibrosis; pregnancy; asthma; heart disease; lung fibrosis; blood disorders; liver disease; and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The state is reporting 390,605 total first vaccine doses administered, and 245,196 people have been fully vaccinated. West Virginia has also administered 96.9% of vaccine doses it has received, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to the governor, 58% of residents ages 65 and older have been vaccinated. He said the goal is 75%, which is on the low end of what the state would like to see.

“Really and truly, what we need is 75% of all those over 50, but really, we need to have that even higher,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

He continues to plead with residents to get a vaccine.

“I have come in front of you over, and over and over and said, ‘take the vaccine.’ Tell me somebody, somewhere that’s having an absolute catastrophe, you know, in regard to taking the vaccine. That’s hard to do, really hard to do,” said Justice. “I can tell you, if you don’t…take the vaccine, there’s still a strong likelihood you’re gonna get this disease, and if you do, and you’re older than 65, or older than 50, you’re gonna have a real problem, a real, real, real problem.

“Every day, I read all kinds of people, additional people, and not one of them, I will promise you, not one of them thought, ‘I’m gonna get this disease, and I’m gonna die.’ But, they do, and you could, too.”

20 more West Virginians have died from coronavirus since last Friday, Justice announced during Monday’s press briefing.

“The number, still, is trending the right way, which is really good. Uh, but at the same time, it’s 20 great West Virginians that we’ve lost,” said Justice.

The daily percent positivity is 5.48%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.33%, according to the DHHR. The state has 5,214 active cases and 127,933 recoveries.

Also on Monday, Justice took time at the close of his briefing to discuss his personal income tax repeal proposal. His focus was on persuading small business owners to support it.