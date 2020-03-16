West Virginia grocery, retail industry is holding up amid worries over the coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – SEPTEMBER 12: The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North […]

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) and the West Virginia Retailers Association released information on the status of the grocery and retail industry during the coronavirus outbreak.

The release encouraged residents to buy what they need, and not to go overboard with supplies.

“There’s no need to hoard food, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items,” said Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association.

The grocery industry is implementing responsible practices – like reducing store hours – to restock and clean their stores.

Bridget Lambert, President of the West Virginia Retailers Association, said, “Now, just like in a natural disaster, temporary product shortages can and likely will happen, but supply pacing helps ensure these out-of-stock items are short-lived and our supply chain is responding.”

“Buy what you need to make yourself comfortable,” Lambert said. “Our retail grocery members, like Kroger, Food Lion, Target, Walmart and others, are working with their supplier partners to make sure the stores get restocked in a timely fashion. There’s no need to buy 3-5 times what you normally use.”

In some cases, stores are limiting the purchases per customer of certain high-demand items, like hand sanitizers and toilet paper; to make sure everyone has an opportunity to purchase them. This is particularly important for the elderly and those struggling with health issues.

Both organizations encouraged consumers to be on the lookout for potential price gouging. Any suspicion in the supply chain should be identified and should be reported to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-368-8808.