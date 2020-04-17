West Virginia healthcare non-profits feel funding pinch amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — West Virginia Healthcare Providers Association CEO Mark Drennan described how many people feel when they need to use their non-profit services. It’s a feeling that has become familiar to many during this time.

“If you just feel like you can’t go on, like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, and you don’t know where to turn, sometimes those feelings can freeze you into place.”

You can call those places safe havens, a soft place to fall, an ear to listen, or maybe, even a place to work. When many service industry employers were forced to lay off their staffs, WVHPA put out the call to their members to hire who they could. Demand for mental health help is high as the pandemic wears on many.

“If you want to be an essential worker at this time, you can come work for us,” Drennan said.

However, some healthcare non-profits in West Virginia are now the ones who need some help as they navigate through funding challenges.

“In the behavioral health realm, it just seems we’re always on the margin of what we’re able to bill, and the revenue we’re able to generate, ” Drennan explained.

They’re facing funding problems amid canceled fundraisers and unpredictable state budgets.

“We get sort of lost in the shuffle,” said Health Access Executive Director Jim Harris. “We don’t get federal funding.”

Non-profits are included in the CARES Act, but that may be just enough for now.

“You don’t have a whole lot of stockpile, not a whole lot of cash on hand to continue without the revenue coming in,” explained Drennan.

People like him are working in Charleston to lobby for Healthcare non-profits around the state.

“Right now we’re kind of in a wait and see, we’re trying to influence that,” said Drennan. “We meet weekly with the National Council for Behavioral Health in Washington.”



In the meantime, the call for help is also coming from close to home.

“Consider in the next round of funding, carving out something specifically for the non-profit free clinics,” Harris says he asked of politicians.

The burden carried by these non-profits is made even heavier by the anxiety so many are facing.

“When will I get to go back to work? Will I have enough to keep the lights on or feed my family?”

As the urgent need for healthcare skyrockets in many homes, oftentimes, the most vulnerable are the ones most at risk.

“We are dealing with the working poor. That’s who we take care of,” said Harris.