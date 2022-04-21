CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 174 new COVID cases and 15 additional deaths on April 21.

On Wednesday, 157 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 499,619 (+174) total cases and 6,822 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 500 (+41) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC. Masks are also now optional on public transportation.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Fayette County. Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Calhoun County, a 62-year old female from McDowell County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Pendleton County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, and a 66-year old male from Wetzel County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (38), Boone (9), Braxton (4), Brooke (8), Cabell (28), Calhoun (9), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (8), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (7), Hancock (3), Hardy (4), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (36), Lewis (4), Lincoln (7), Logan (9), Marion (15), Marshall (17), Mason (5), McDowell (2), Mercer (19), Mineral (10), Mingo (3), Monongalia (43), Monroe (3), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (16), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (11), Putnam (21), Raleigh (20), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (2), Summers (2), Taylor (11), Tucker (0), Tyler (2), Upshur (7), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (15), Wyoming (12).

According to the dashboard, 1,125,303 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 972,670 people, or 54.3% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 456,999 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.