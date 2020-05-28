West Virginia National Guard releases video with workplace best practices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As courts throughout West Virginia begin resuming additional in-person proceedings, the West Virginia National Guard and the Supreme Court Administrative Office have worked together to produce a “State of West Virginia Workplace Best Practices Video” that is now available on the National Guard’s YouTube Channel.

The video was filmed at Supreme Court Administrative Offices at City Center East in Charleston and at the Putnam County Judicial Center. The video includes a specific section dealing with best practices for cleaning courthouses and courtrooms, according to a press release.

Portions of the video may not be applicable or possible in all facilities, the release explains. However, the hope is that employees can take the general concepts from the video and apply them to their own facilities as they return to work following reduced operations and COVID-19 related office and courthouse closures.

The video is narrated by Sgt. First Class Steven Morrison of the Army National Guard Task Force CRE (Chemical, Biological Response Enterprise) and was filmed by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance of the Air National Guard 130th Airlift Wing, with the assistance of Army National Guard Cadet Christin Gerwig and Air National Guard Master Sgt. Eugene Crist.

For judicial employees, the video is meant to supplement the Resumption of Operations Protocols and any other county specific recommendations made by local health officials.