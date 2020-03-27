UPDATE: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported by nursing home; still no deaths

UPDATE(March 27 11:57 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with Sundale said the death was misreported to the DHHR and that the resident is not dead.

Sundale put out the following post on Facebook about the confusion:

An unidentified person told Sundale staff, Thursday night, that the person had died at the hospital, Sundale officials said. That information spread through Sundale staff and a “higher up” reported the supposed death to the DHHR, incorrectly, officials said.

At 12:46 p.m., the DHHR sent out a corrected news release that simply stated:

Please see the statement from Sundale Long Term Care regarding an erroneous report to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding a false death.

The release included a copy of the letter below:

The DHHR also adjusted the death count on its website back to zero and deleted the Facebook post that originally announced the death.

ORIGINAL STORY(March 27 11:22 a.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed Friday morning that the first West Virginian has died as a result of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The individual is a 76-year old male from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the DHHR. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released, officials said.

At a news conference Thursday, Sundale officials said that 21 residents and eight staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.