West Virginia ranks 33 in terms of COVID-19 recovery according to study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A recent study from WalletHub ranked West Virginia as the 33rd quickest recovering state from COVID-19.

With around 51% of the U.S. population now being vaccinated, new cases of COVID-19 have reduced and economic recovery has started to spring into life. However, not all states are recovering as fast as others. Thus, West Virginia has landed in the middle of WalletHub’s recent ranking.

These rankings were achieved by establishing three key dimensions:

COVID Health

Leisure and Travel

Economy and Labor Market

Each dimensions had its own metrics. The highest score a metric could achieve was 100. Then the weighted average across all metrics was calculated to create an overall score.

Rank: 33 State:

West Virginia Total: 47.80 COVID Health: 35 Leisure & Travel: 19 Economy & Labor Market: 29

The scores were measured as such:

COVID Health – Total Points: 50

Share of Population Aged 12 and Older Fully Vaccinated: Double Weight (~6.25 Points)

Share of Vaccine Supply Used: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)

Positive Testing Rate: Double Weight (~6.25 Points)

Hospitalization Rate: Triple Weight (~9.38 Points)

Death Rate: Triple Weight (~9.38 Points)

Share of COVID-Related Doctor Visits: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)

Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages: Double Weight (~6.25 Points)

Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages: Double Weight (~6.25 Points)

Leisure & Travel – Total Points: 20

Average Daily Restaurant Visits per Capita: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Number of Seated Diners at Restaurants vs Pre-COVID Levels: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Retail & Recreation Mobility Index: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Parks Mobility Index: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Economy & Labor Market – Total Points: 30

Real GDP vs Pre-COVID Levels (2020 vs. 2019): Double Weight (~6.67 Points)

Unemployment Rate vs Pre-COVID Levels: Double Weight (~6.67 Points)

Total Weekly Job Postings vs Pre-COVID Levels: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs Pre-COVID Levels: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Real Estate Active Listings vs Pre-COVID Levels: Double Weight (~6.67 Points)

Workplace Mobility Index: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

West Virginia also had the lowest change in weekly job postings in the country.