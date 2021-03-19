West Virginia reaches 2,600 COVID-19 deaths as DHHR uncovers 20 additional unreported deaths during data match

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 376 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Friday after more previously unreported deaths were discovered by the DHHR.

The DHHR confirmed 382 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19, there have been a total of 2,341,373 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,092 (+376) total cases and 2,600 (+30) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

In the past 24 hours, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 61-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Lewis County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Lincoln County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to the DHHR. As a result, the DHHR has confirmed the following 20 COVID-19 deaths in addition to the 10 deaths that have been reported over the past 24 hours:

A 96-year old female from Brooke County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Tucker County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Wirt County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, and a 77-year old male from Nicholas County.

“We solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We must continue following the recommendations to help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 5,349 (+48) active cases and 129,143 (+298) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,300), Berkeley (10,176), Boone (1,672), Braxton (802), Brooke (2,044), Cabell (8,143), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (502), Fayette (2,849), Gilmer (725), Grant (1,146), Greenbrier (2,457), Hampshire (1,577), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (5,005), Jackson (1,710), Jefferson (3,801), Kanawha (12,529), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,309), Logan (2,878), Marion (3,827), Marshall (3,128), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,316), Mineral (2,613), Mingo (2,227), Monongalia (8,398), Monroe (997), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,299), Ohio (3,739), Pendleton (631), Pleasants (815), Pocahontas (603), Preston (2,652), Putnam (4,390), Raleigh (5,100), Randolph (2,432), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (710), Taylor (1,119), Tucker (512), Tyler (645), Upshur (1,736), Wayne (2,655), Webster (407), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,285), Wyoming (1,783).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 419,823 (+14,402) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 259,367 (+7,121) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.