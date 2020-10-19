West Virginia receives federal testing funding for nursing homes

WASHINGTON – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., announced $1,220,550 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.

According to a press release, this funding provides the required 75% cost share for COVID-19 tests given to West Virginia nursing home staff members and residents from April through July, mandated by an executive order signed by Gov. Jim Justice on April 17. During that time, the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health provided 16,274 targeted medical tests on vulnerable populations and associated medical staff members in 123 facilities across the state of West Virginia.

Senator Capito

“It’s no secret that our elderly population is more vulnerable to the coronavirus, making it even more important that resources are provided to properly test our nursing home staff and residents. Governor Justice and the West Virginia National Guard have been quick to address the areas that need relief—including the nursing homes—and this grant funding will help further support these efforts. Now more than ever, we must follow social distancing guidelines and wear our masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. West Virginians have been brave in the face of this pandemic and taken steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. I will continue to advocate on behalf of West Virginians and fight for the resources our people need during this unprecedented time.”

Senator Manchin