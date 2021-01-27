West Virginia receiving $1.6 million for COVID-19 vaccination costs

WASHINGTON – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., have announced $1,648,653 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the state of West Virginia in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, this funding will be used to reimburse costs associated with emergency protective measures taken to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to reduce the spread the of the virus.

“West Virginia has been a leader in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. The willingness of West Virginians to protect one another and the pragmatic leadership of our state and local officials has propelled our state to the top of vaccine distribution in the country. I’m pleased to be able to secure this funding to assist Cabell County and the Office of the Adjutant General in their vaccine supply and circulation efforts. In the meantime, I will continue to do all I can to assist my fellow West Virginians as we make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic.” Sen. Capito

“West Virginia is leading by example when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and I’m pleased FEMA is providing additional funding to West Virginia’s National Guard and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. These grants will help West Virginia continue to safely and efficiently distribute the vaccine once additional doses become available. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure additional doses and advocate for funding to ensure every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one as soon as possible.” Sen. Manchin

Individual awards listed below:

Cabell-Huntington Health Department – $1,071,638

This funding will be used for the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Quantities reflect estimated administration of 1,500 vaccinations per site per day, or one month starting Feb. 1, 2021.

West Virginia Office of the Adjutant General – $577,015.02