West Virginia receiving more than $3 million for coronavirus testing

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - The Upshur County Courthouse and County owned operated facilities will now be open for essential business only, following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Upshur County Commission.

The Upshur County Commission issued a press release on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon, stating that it held an emergency meeting to discuss continued operations as they relate to COVID-19, due to the county's recent increase in local cases.