West Virginia State Police elaborate on how they will enforce Gov. Justice’s executive orders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has sent out release explaining further on how its troopers will enforce Gov. Jim Justice’s new executive orders.

In the release, troopers said that they will continue to respond to and investigate complaints they receive regarding violations of Justice’s executive orders, and if there is reason to, troopers will take proper action to alleviate the situation.

The West Virginia State Police also stated in the release that they are not going to be stopping every driver they see on the road to ask if they are traveling for essential reasons, nor will troopers set up border checkpoints on state lines to prevent people from entering or leaving the state.

That being said, state police officials do urge citizens to adhere to Justice’s stay-at-home order and to self isolate if necessary, according to the release.