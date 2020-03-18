West Virginia Strawberry Festival canceled until 2021

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The 79th Annual West Virginia Strawberry Festival has been canceled until May 2021 amid concerns with COVID-19.

2018 Strawberry Festival parade

The West Virginia Strawberry Festival started in 1936 as a way to honor the strawberry growers and help them to increase sales. The festival often brings in a large crowd every year to Main Street in Buckhannon. The first Strawberry Festival was celebrated in one day and in recent years has grown to be a week-long event.

The Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s festival after recommendations of the Executive Board and in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

The Board of Directors explained that they will continue to keep the public updated as to what events may take place in the future.

“Please bare with the Festival Board during this trying time for all of us as a City, County, State and Country,” officials stated.

For the most up-to-date information on the Strawberry Festival, click here to be taken to the official Facebook page.