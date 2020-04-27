West Virginia top state complaining about coronavirus weight gain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A map displaying the tracking of tweets about “quarantine weight” shows West Virginians are the ones expressing the most concern.

The data is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets about the weight gained from overeating while staying indoors due to COVID-19. This includes relevant hashtags, such as #quarantineweight, #quarantine15, #coronaweight and several others.

Wellness site Fitbug tracked more than 50,000 tweets to put together the map.

According to Fitbug, the majority of activity comes from the western United States; however, West Virginia was the top state overall.

The top 10 states complaining about quarantine weight gain are as follows:

West Virginia Minnesota Nevada Oregon Nebraska Rhode Island New Mexico Colorado Texas New York

Fitbug used trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data to make the map. According to a release, its network of sites does health-related trends maps each month, and it has been tracking several societal trends during COVID-19.