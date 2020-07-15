West Virginia University researchers develop new COVID-19 tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the number of COVID-19 cases spike, self-protection is key to avoiding the virus.

The latest data reports there are now about 3 million cases of coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The White House infectious disease advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the way people choose to behave will have a lot to do with reducing virus transmission.

“The use of masks, things like that, that will help to keep the level of infection in the community down,” said Fauci.

As West Virginia University plans to welcome students back next month, Dr. Ivan Martinez and his colleagues are working on new tests to help.

“Instead of using a kit that is recommended, we use our ingenuity here at WVU to develop our own kit,” said Martinez. “So, our own reagents to be able to obtain the genome of the virus.”

The West Virginia University School of Medicine research team are in the developing stage and Dr. Martinez is confident that he and his peers are on the right track.

“We are right now testing and have good data showing that we can pull samples together,” said Martinez.

Martinez and his team are using data that the CDC makes available to the public.

“Yeah, we use it a lot,” said Martinez. “That’s definitely the base of where we’re having everything.”

Martinez says if the tests are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, they’ll be available to the public in October.