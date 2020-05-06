West Virginia University’s day of giving raises half-a-million dollars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign raised more than $500,000 for coronavirus support.

According to a press release, WVU supporters donated money to help students during the event, which was a global day of giving and unity created to help meet the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WVU Foundation organized the local 24-hour online fundraising event as part of an effort sponsored by GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. Hundreds of charities and nonprofits took part around the world, the release states.

“We want to thank those who donated yesterday to help our students who are experiencing a financial hardship because of the pandemic,” said B.J. Davisson, foundation executive vice president and chief development officer. “Mountaineer Nation always responds when asked, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

On #GivingTuesdayNow, donors were encouraged to give to the Gray Student Emergency Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and unrestricted scholarship support to students experiencing a sudden financial hardship, so they can meet basic needs and proceed with their studies, according to WVU.

Established in 2012 by retired Student Life Vice President Ken Gray and his wife, Carolyn, the Emergency Fund provides timely financial assistance to current WVU students on the Morgantown campus and all regional campuses who experience a sudden financial hardship that could prevent them from continuing their education or otherwise impact their success at WVU.

Foundation organizers said more than 1,000 gifts were made to WVU on #GivingTuesdayNow.

“Carolyn and I are so pleased that the fund we started several years ago continues to meet the pressing needs of our students,” Ken Gray said. “Every gift matters, especially in critical times like these.”

According to the release, several challenge match gifts helped Tuesday’s effort, including a $25,000 donation from alumnus Alan Zuccari and wife, Lisa, as well as a $24,000 gift from the Women of WVU organization.

To apply for financial assistance from the Gray Fund, students should contact the Mountaineer Hub and submit an online ticket. Select “Current Student Inquiry Submission.” The Hub staff will reply to the request, the university explained.

All emergency aid gifted by private donors through the WVU Foundation is awarded to students by the WVU Office of Financial Aid.

“We know the financial impact of this pandemic on our students and University is going to be felt for many months to come,” said Davisson. “#GivingTuesdayNow was just one opportunity for supporters to help. More opportunities are being planned, so it’s certainly not too late to give.”

To donate to the foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts for WVU, click here.