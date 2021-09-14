West Virginia Wesleyan College decide to postpone Homecoming among other events

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Development has decided to move the school’s Homecoming 2021 to April 22-24, 2022 due to the rise in local COVID-19 cases.
The decision was made due to the high local infection rate of COVID-19 as well as a projected low attendance. Information about refunds and April registration will appear at a later time.
Plans for the April weekend of events will be announced at a later date.