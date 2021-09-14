West Virginia Wesleyan College decide to postpone Homecoming among other events

FILE — In this July 27, 2021 file photo, social distancing as well as face covering is recommended at the COVID-19 vaccination site in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss. Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Development has decided to move the school’s Homecoming 2021 to April 22-24, 2022 due to the rise in local COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made due to the high local infection rate of COVID-19 as well as a projected low attendance. Information about refunds and April registration will appear at a later time.

Plans for the April weekend of events will be announced at a later date.