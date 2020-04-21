West Virginia Wesleyan College receives more than $1 million grant from federal government

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area college has received more than a million dollars to support its students from the federal government.

West Virginia Wesleyan College received $1.2 million from the Department of Education as part of the CARES Act.

Wesleyan President Joel Thierstein said that while many students there receive significant help, this money will help fill gaps for families who find themselves in need during the pandemic.

“It allows us to extend that funding to a student whose family may have been comfortable paying a little bit of money to attend Wesleyan but now can’t because of the loss of income to the family, so this gives them a chance to kind of fill that void,” said Thierstein.

Thierstein asked that any Wesleyan student in greater need of financial assistance to reach out to the college’s Financial Office to see if they can help.

