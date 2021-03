FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Residents ages 16 and older will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Upshur County.

St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon issued a release on Monday afternoon stating that free COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in Upshur County for any person who is 16 or older. Those interested can call 304-471-2240 to schedule an appointment.

Participants must bring a valid photo ID and arrive at their appointed time, according to the release.