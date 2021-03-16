West Virginians with underlying health conditions excited to receive vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Seventeen-year-old Cameron Jarvis and his mother are both type-1 diabetics.

They explained that Monday’s news about prioritizing those with underlying health conditions is a sigh of relief.

“He makes life-altering, and potentially life-ending decisions every single day in terms of his insulin dose, and so we let him make the decision if he wanted to get the vaccine or not,” Jarvis’ mother, Sarah Stevens explained.

But for Jarvis, the choice was an obvious one.

“I’m definitely signing up, definitely getting the vaccine, you know I think now, more than ever it’s almost a civic responsibility, just as voting is,” he said.

Jarvis adds that he feels there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. “As we see the numbers dying down and as we venture into the safer times of the year, I definitely see some sunnier skies ahead.”

But West Virginia Covid Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says we can’t forget about our elders now that the vaccines have opened up to others.

“We also want to make sure we maintain our discipline and that we are taking care of our elders first in our medical eldest categories that we know have increased risk of dying or being hospitalized. So while we open up, we appreciate the patience of each West Virginian who is eligible.” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID Czar

And Stevens stated that she’s grateful she had the opportunity to get vaccinated, not only for herself but her family.

“I have four underlying medical conditions, so you get concerned, you wonder about the process and the vaccine itself, but I felt very comfortable, and talking with healthcare professionals, and felt like it was going to be the best decision for our family.”