West Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll grows to 2,100 on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 597 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,100.

The DHHR confirmed 574 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, there have been a total of 1,970,429 (+14,634) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 123,641 (+597) total cases and 2,100 (+20) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 24-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Ohio County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year old male from Hardy County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Grant County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 17,761 (-708) active cases and 103,780 (+1,285) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,138), Berkeley (9,127), Boone (1,473), Braxton (752), Brooke (1,932), Cabell (7,256), Calhoun (215), Clay (360), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,468), Gilmer (658), Grant (1,010), Greenbrier (2,301), Hampshire (1,421), Hancock (2,521), Hardy (1,234), Harrison (4,570), Jackson (1,591), Jefferson (3,394), Kanawha (11,311), Lewis (894), Lincoln (1,147), Logan (2,514), Marion (3,455), Marshall (2,874), Mason (1,700), McDowell (1,285), Mercer (3,977), Mineral (2,521), Mingo (1,976), Monongalia (7,262), Monroe (899), Morgan (881), Nicholas (1,080), Ohio (3,438), Pendleton (595), Pleasants (777), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,452), Putnam (3,925), Raleigh (4,283), Randolph (2,252), Ritchie (573), Roane (472), Summers (681), Taylor (1,036), Tucker (475), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,551), Wayne (2,447), Webster (271), Wetzel (1,023), Wirt (331), Wood (6,643), Wyoming (1,649).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 205,252 (+5,794) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 88,807 (+9,294) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.