What is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy and how does it work against COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS)– Monoclonal Antibody Therapy (mAb) is a treatment meant to lessen the severity of COVID-19. But, are you eligible for the treatment?

This type of therapy is the first treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The goal of mAb is to help prevent hospitalizations and help lessen the symptoms of COVID-19 for high-risk patients. It is designed to reduce viral load and block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

Monoclonal antibodies are manufactured antibodies administered intravenously. In order to qualify for this treatment an individual has to:

Be high risk for contracting COVID and

12-years-old or older and

Have a positive COVID test and have not been admitted to the hospital

“If given early enough, can prevent hospitalization,” said Commissioner for the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Ayne Amjad.

If a patient is already hospitalized, they cannot receive the antibodies.

The process takes less than an hour to administer and an hour for observation. One possible side effect of the antibodies is an allergic reaction. There is a possibility of the reaction occurring during the infusion or soon after.

Individuals are able to receive the treatment regardless of vaccination status, but Dr. Amjad said this treatment does not replace the vaccine.

Dr. Amjad said this treatment is proving effective with current Covid variants, but according to the FDA, this therapy is continued to be evaluated for the treatment of COVID-19.