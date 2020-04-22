White Hall Town Council to furlough employees during COVID-19 pandemic

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The White Hall Town Council met virtually Tuesday night to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council voted to furlough two town administrators and one town public works, employee without pay. The council explained that those who have been furloughed will still receive their full health benefits during the furlough period, pending further reconsideration but would not receive retirement benefits. Those employees’ last day of employment will be on April 30.

Also, the council vested White Hall Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover and Police Chief of White Hall, Geno Guerrieri with the authority to address personnel issues as they arise in the course of business during the pandemic. Council requested Stover to continuously alert them, and the mayor, to all personnel issues that may arise.

The town council also laid the levy with no taxes being raised and will continue maintaining things as they are. All the rates were left as they were from 2019 and do not feel the need to raise taxes at this time.

