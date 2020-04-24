Worker at Sharpe Hospital in Weston tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed Friday, that a health service worker at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. The last day the individual worked was April 17, DHHR officials said.

In coordination with the local health department, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider, officials said. Working through the local health department, measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients, according to the news release.

William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston

“Our state hospitals have prepared for this situation and were ready to handle it,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Through advance planning and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measures to reduce the likelihood of spread were already being practiced and in place at Sharpe Hospital.”

Gov. Justice briefly mentioned the situation at Sharpe Hospital during his virtual news briefing Friday.