WorkForce West Virginia receiving $1.5 million for dislocated workers during coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Congresswoman Carol Miller, R–W.Va., have announced $1.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grant.

According to a press release, this funding will be made available to WorkForce West Virginia and will serve to provide cleanup and humanitarian assistance to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the capacity of states and local communities to respond to massive unforeseen layoffs and provide individuals with the tools they need to get back into the workforce, according to a press release.

Sen. Capito

“COVID-19 has drastically impacted the workforce in our state and created unprecedented challenges all across West Virginia. Investments like this provide much needed support for our workers and will help mitigate the problems within our hardest-hit communities. WorkForce West Virginia has done a fantastic job handling the influx of benefit claims stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am thrilled to secure this additional support that will help them recover in the wake of this pandemic.”

Sen. Manchin

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our fellow West Virginians need help. This funding for WorkForce West Virginia will help provide essential services such as delivering medicine and supplies as well as keeping our buildings clean and sanitized while supporting West Virginians as they get back to work. This crisis is far from over and I will continue to advocate for funding that will help West Virginians get the support they need.”

Rep. Miller