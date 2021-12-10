WV active cases rise back over 9k

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Dec. 10.

On Thursday, it confirmed 1,182 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 305,418 (+1,182) total cases and 5,085 (+30) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,037 (+180) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, and an 80-year old male from Ohio County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 48-year old male from McDowell County, a 37-year old male from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 69-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Ritchie County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old male from Mercer County, a 37-year old male from Randolph County, and a 63-year old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.



“There are many heroes in our fight against COVID-19, and that list includes every West Virginian who has chosen to be vaccinated,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Thank you for helping save the lives of your families, friends and community.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (941), Boone (94), Braxton (58), Brooke (122), Cabell (409), Calhoun (42), Clay (41), Doddridge (17), Fayette (252), Gilmer (20), Grant (109), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (102), Hancock (131), Hardy (77), Harrison (343), Jackson (69), Jefferson (434), Kanawha (636), Lewis (159), Lincoln (85), Logan (132), Marion (286), Marshall (128), Mason (100), McDowell (132), Mercer (486), Mineral (146), Mingo (166), Monongalia (270), Monroe (58), Morgan (103), Nicholas (215), Ohio (269), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (275), Raleigh (408), Randolph (81), Ritchie (44), Roane (76), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (8), Tyler (27), Upshur (81), Wayne (156), Webster (53), Wetzel (94), Wirt (35), Wood (381), Wyoming (102).

According to the dashboard, 1,079,141 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 904,547 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 262,756 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.