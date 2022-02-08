WV active COVID cases drop below 10k on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Feb. 8

On Monday, 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 466,125 (+1,495) total cases and 5,900 (+23) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,056 (-1,644) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 67-year old female from Clay County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 66-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old female from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, and an 87-year old female from Nicholas County. These deaths range from October 2021 through January 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (93), Berkeley (263), Boone (94), Braxton (22), Brooke (25), Cabell (577), Calhoun (28), Clay (57), Doddridge (31), Fayette (444), Gilmer (33), Grant (42), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (92), Hancock (35), Hardy (57), Harrison (379), Jackson (30), Jefferson (133), Kanawha (1,121), Lewis (49), Lincoln (144), Logan (216), Marion (276), Marshall (110), Mason (164), McDowell (141), Mercer (489), Mineral (116), Mingo (210), Monongalia (351), Monroe (115), Morgan (47), Nicholas (141), Ohio (108), Pendleton (24), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (33), Preston (152), Putnam (295), Raleigh (543), Randolph (110), Ritchie (49), Roane (53), Summers (82), Taylor (109), Tucker (46), Tyler (39), Upshur (189), Wayne (260), Webster (33), Wetzel (72), Wirt (24), Wood (312), Wyoming (136).

According to the dashboard, 1,107,526 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 954,673 people, or 53.2% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 388,212 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.