CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,085 new COVID cases and 12 additional deaths on March 7.

On Friday, 578 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 493,361 (+1,085 since Friday) total cases and 6,452 (+12) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,909 (-179) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

As of Friday, masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties and counties in the eastern and northern panhandles. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Mineral County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 68-year old male from Raleigh County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (22), Berkeley (82), Boone (16), Braxton (22), Brooke (26), Cabell (71), Calhoun (10), Clay (24), Doddridge (7), Fayette (80), Gilmer (2), Grant (4), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (11), Hancock (9), Hardy (7), Harrison (105), Jackson (27), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (142), Lewis (8), Lincoln (29), Logan (32), Marion (114), Marshall (29), Mason (23), McDowell (41), Mercer (100), Mineral (15), Mingo (32), Monongalia (79), Monroe (26), Morgan (4), Nicholas (71), Ohio (20), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (16), Preston (49), Putnam (47), Raleigh (61), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (11), Summers (10), Taylor (36), Tucker (17), Tyler (11), Upshur (42), Wayne (18), Webster (40), Wetzel (19), Wirt (5), Wood (70), Wyoming (37).

According to the dashboard, 1,116,193 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 963,577 people, or 53.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 414,059 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.