WV active COVID cases jump over 1,500 cases on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Dec. 30.

On Wednesday, it confirmed 1,976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 328,162 (+2,648) total cases and 5,336 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,017 (+1,539) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.

“We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster. Both are available at clinics, pharmacies, local health departments and events statewide.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157).

According to the dashboard, 1,103,314 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 919,042 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 317,638 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.