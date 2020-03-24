WV Attorney General warns against theft and hoarding of medical equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a news release Tuesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey strongly urged West Virginians to refrain from stealing or hoarding masks and other personal protective equipment that are crucial needs for hospitals.

Masks and other personal protective equipment is already in dire need at hospitals across West Virginia. The equipment is critical to safeguarding health care workers as they treat those who are or may have been infected with the novel coronavirus, the news release said.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Nurses and physicians are right to be very concerned about their safety and the safety of those all around them due to the short supply of masks and other personal protective equipment,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “At this time of crisis, the hoarding or theft of such equipment is beyond immoral. People’s lives are at stake. Let’s be clear: The state will crack down hard on thieves who put our health care workers at risk,” Morrisey stated.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline, 800-368-8808, is open to anyone wishing to report scams, price gouging or any other ways that someone may try to take advantage of consumers during the pandemic. Written complaints can also be filed online.