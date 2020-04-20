WV Caring offers over the phone grief support groups for spring

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WV Caring is offering Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone starting Tuesday, April 21, and running through until Tuesday, June 30.

These meetings will be held at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to anyone in any of the 12 counties that WV Caring serves.

“We have had multiple people try to join our meetings from different counties but there are rules about it. This was a perfect opprotunity to reach out to the entire community in which WV Caring is a part of which should be awesome,” said Kadie Baker, a Grief and Loss Counselor for WV Caring.

All one would have to do to join the meeting, is dial the number 681-214-2801 and enter the pin 4444.

WV Caring has been working on a way to continue meetings since the coronavirus outbreak happened.

Workers at WV Caring know, COVID-19 has had impacts on the people with the stay at home order. Feelings and motivation may be enhanced or vanished because of an absence of something.

“Folks have mentioned that their grief has felt heavier, because they haven’t been able to physically see their family. Yes we can use the phone, and video chatting, but its that physically effect that has been missing for so many people,” said Baker. “It’s that isolation, it’s that stagnant time. We have too much time to think and over think, so that’s why I think its so important, to have these meetings. That mental aspect of everything.”

Check out your local WV Caring for tips on how to stay positive during these unpredictable times. See a message from Baker below.