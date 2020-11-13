WV continues to break COVID-19 hosptialization records

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say the number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 339, up from the 306 patients reported Thursday.

Of those fighting the virus in hospitals across West Virginia, 104 are in the ICU and 34 are on a ventilator.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 11 more West Virginians have died due to the virus, bringing the state to 565 deaths. The WV DHHR says when 27 deaths were added to the state’s death count in a report from Monday, Nov. 9, a 76-year-old male from Mercer County was determined to be a duplicate, reducing the total number of deaths to 554 prior to the report released this morning, Friday, Nov. 13.

State health officials confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, and a 95-year old female from Cabell County.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, The WV DHHR is reporting 742 new COVID-19 cases, the state’s second highest daily total after 885 cases were reported Wednesday, Nov. 11. The new cases bring West Virginia to 31,639 total cases.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State, 8,531 are active. Health officials say 22,543 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state has received a total of 898,730 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.06% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.14%.

For the first time in at least two weeks, no counties are in red on the state’s County Alert System. Counties in orange include Mingo, Wood, Tyler, Marshall, Barbour, Randolph, Mineral, Hardy, Jefferson, Fayette, Wyoming, Logan, and Lincoln. Hancock, Ohio, Morgan, Berkeley, Upshur, Nicholas, Jackson, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Wayne and Boone. All other counties are green or yellow.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (249), Berkeley (2,098), Boone (492), Braxton (91), Brooke (346), Cabell (2,016), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (85), Fayette (923), Gilmer (169), Grant (222), Greenbrier (282), Hampshire (194), Hancock (332), Hardy (140), Harrison (828), Jackson (483), Jefferson (854), Kanawha (4,456), Lewis (189), Lincoln (333), Logan (889), Marion (545), Marshall (693), Mason (226), McDowell (237), Mercer (990), Mineral (496), Mingo (805), Monongalia (2,655), Monroe (288), Morgan (193), Nicholas (240), Ohio (924), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (79), Preston (301), Putnam (1,285), Raleigh (1,074), Randolph (526), Ritchie (88), Roane (127), Summers (197), Taylor (200), Tucker (72), Tyler (98), Upshur (345), Wayne (743), Webster (44), Wetzel (306), Wirt (63), Wood (1,375), Wyoming (481).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Fayette County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Stonewall Home Oxygen, 456 Marketplace Mall, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam Recreational Area, Apple Grove, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Worthington Elementary, 2500 36th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County