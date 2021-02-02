WV Coronavirus Czar Dr. Marsh to address congressional committee on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar and WVU Health Sciences vice president and executive dean, will address a congressional committee about COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Tuesday, according to a release from the University.

The release stated that Dr. Marsh will address the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Congressman David McKinley invited Marsh to discuss West Virginia’s successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the bipartisan group of legislators, the release stated.

The release stated that the hearing, which is titled “Not Time to Lose: Solutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in the States,” will examine the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The hearing will be held virtually, and Dr. Marsh will represent West Virginia along with health leaders from Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana and Colorado, according to the release.

Officials said that state health leaders were invited to discuss topics such as supply chain statuses, the equitable allocation and prioritization of the vaccine and challenges that states are facing as they continue to ramp up vaccination efforts against the virus.

“Governor Justice has done a tremendous job of assembling a leadership team of the most qualified individuals from various state and local sectors that is working tirelessly to prioritize and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia,” Marsh said. “We were the first in the country to vaccinate our nursing home residents and are finishing our second doses in this highly vulnerable population. And, West Virginia was the first state to implement an online portal that allows all residents to pre-register to receive the vaccine.”

The hearing will be available to the public and can be viewed on the Energy and Commerce website and/or its YouTube page.