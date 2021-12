WV counties COVID death rates: ranking

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 8 had reached791,705 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Dec. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Gilmer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (14 total deaths)

— 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,970 (1,484 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#49. Roane County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (25 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,417 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,479 (1,845 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (66 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

#48. Braxton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (26 total deaths)

— 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,394 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,504 (2,443 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (56 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#47. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (56 total deaths)

— 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,411 (5,570 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (92 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#46. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (27 total deaths)

— 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,267 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,341 (2,302 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (62 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

#45. Hampshire County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (52 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,298 (3,777 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (136 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

#44. Pendleton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (16 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,094 (1,261 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 574 (40 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

#43. Ritchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (22 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,600 (1,586 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (41 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

#42. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (91 total deaths)

— 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,514 (6,113 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (136 new cases, +134% change from previous week)

#41. Mason County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (62 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,985 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,130 (4,012 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (92 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#40. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (132 total deaths)

— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (8 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,383 (9,186 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 417 (234 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

#39. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (142 total deaths)

— 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,808 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,516 (9,888 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (189 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#38. Pocahontas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (21 total deaths)

— 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,545 (1,282 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (25 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#37. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (53 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,037 (3,273 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (58 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#36. Hardy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (36 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,904 (2,742 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (49 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#35. Taylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (44 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,692 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,867 (2,649 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (62 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#34. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (23 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,622 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,772 (1,427 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (41 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

#33. Summers County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (34 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,368 (1,555 total cases)

— 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (24 new cases, +20% change from previous week)https://554396fdb199f520892a9b55e8f3a905.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#32. Raleigh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (200 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,576 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,283 (12,679 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (313 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

#31. Nicholas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (68 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,534 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,056 (4,423 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (162 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#30. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (50 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,666 (2,444 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (96 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

#29. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (189 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (7 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,552 (12,477 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (256 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#28. Ohio County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (119 total deaths)

— 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,443 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,442 (6,809 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (183 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

#27. Boone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (62 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,423 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,749 (4,023 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (65 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

#26. Upshur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (70 total deaths)

— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,411 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,700 (4,521 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (84 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#25. Tyler County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (25 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,088 (1,468 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (22 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#24. Wirt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (17 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,393 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,269 (947 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (25 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#23. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (54 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,272 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,463 (3,254 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (96 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

#22. Kanawha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (551 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (17 new deaths, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,200 (27,074 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (560 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

#21. Cabell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (287 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,224 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,750 (16,320 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (339 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

#20. Preston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (105 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,896 (5,983 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (151 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#19. Greenbrier County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (109 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,371 (5,328 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (98 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

#18. Barbour County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (52 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,202 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,417 (3,028 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (66 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

#17. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (26 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,427 (1,414 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (31 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#16. Wood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (267 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,163 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,291 (14,441 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (383 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#15. Mercer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (189 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,941 (9,954 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (330 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

#14. Fayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (138 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,417 (6,962 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (191 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

#13. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (94 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,153 (4,330 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (85 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

#12. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (40 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #962 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,655 (2,505 total cases)

— 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (83 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#11. Wyoming County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (71 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #949 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.6 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,476 (3,972 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (89 new cases, +242% change from previous week)

#10. Brooke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (79 total deaths)

— 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,666 (3,437 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (95 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#9. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (59 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,506 (3,421 total cases)

— 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (134 new cases, +253% change from previous week)

#8. Mingo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (90 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,585 (5,056 total cases)

— 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (130 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#7. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (123 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,984 (5,796 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (107 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#6. Pleasants County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (31 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,161 (1,504 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (32 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#5. Wetzel County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (63 total deaths)

— 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,898 (2,847 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (78 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

#4. Hancock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (121 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,317 (4,701 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (127 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

#3. Tucker County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (31 total deaths)

— 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (1,255 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (23 new cases, +283% change from previous week)

#2. Logan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (148 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #321 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,255 (5,845 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (133 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#1. Mineral County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (127 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.6 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,829 (5,059 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (126 new cases, +85% change from previous week)