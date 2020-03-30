WV Department of Agriculture helping farmers affected by coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is aiding farmers who have been affected by coronavirus.

The WVDA is working with local producers and farmers by facilitating communication between producers and potential buyers, according to a press release. Business development and marketing staff members have received calls from multiple producers are who experiencing a surplus of food or other burdens because of the pandemic.

To assist affected businesses, the department said it will provide an ongoing directory to anyone who is interested in being connected with local, West Virginia farmers and their availability of food.

“We are early in the growing season but many of our West Virginia farmers have lost potential buyers with the shutdown of business such as restaurants. That does not mean there is a lack of need within the food supply but an indication that many businesses have opted to close their businesses to help reduce the spread of the virus. Our hope is to connect those with food to those who need it,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Producers who are interested in being added to the list can reach out to the WVDA Business Development Division. In order to add items to the distribution list, producers should be prepared to provide contact information and details of available products, the release stated.

“With the rush for supplies, there is an increase strain on our food system. Folks need to remember to explore all options for sustenance which includes local producers, as well as growing your own food,” Leonhardt said. “We have advocated for local farmers’ markets and all agriculture operations to stay open during this time. Consumers should take advantage of them while taking the necessary precautions.”

For more information, contact Beth Southern by phone at 304-550-3620 or by email.