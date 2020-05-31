WV DHHR announces 13 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable cases in the state to more than 2,002.

The report states that as of 10:00 a.m., on May 31, 2020, there have been 97,387 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,002 total cases and 75 deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently a total of 626 active cases and 1,301 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (226/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (99/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.