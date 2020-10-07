WV DHHR announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 203 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 194 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, there have been a total of 602,802 (+3,762) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,139 (+203) total cases and 369 (+5) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old man from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old woman from Harrison County and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County.

“It takes each of us doing our part to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to the families of these West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,327 (-3) active cases and 12,443 (+191) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), *Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), *Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mercer and Wayne counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

Berkeley County, October 7, 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Mountain Ridge Middle School, 2771 Gerrardstown Road, Gerrardstown, WV

Harrison County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County, October 7, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bible Center Church, 1 Bible Center Way, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County, October 7, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Monongalia County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, October 7, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Taylor County, October 7, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

Wyoming County, October 7, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.