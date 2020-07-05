WV DHHR announces 57 new cases of COVID-19 in its Sunday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, in West Virginia, in its morning July 5 coronavirus update.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m., there have been 184,715 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,262 total cases and 94 deaths, according to a press release.

There are 747 active cases in the state, with 2,421 recoveries, according to the DHHR’s website.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (462/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (152/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (68/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (71/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (237/5), Kanawha (334/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (68/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (226/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (107/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (60/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (14/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (116/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

