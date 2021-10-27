WV DHHR confirmed 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 27.

The DHHR reports there have been 269,131 (+1,019) total cases and 4,346 (+30) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,478 (+120) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Roane County, a 91-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old female from Hancock County, a 46-year old female from Webster County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Clay County, a 64-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Roane County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Brooke County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 31-year old female from Harrison County, and an 81-year old female from Fayette County.

“With much sadness, we share this news of more lives lost to COVID-19. We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians, and encourage vaccination to prevent further loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (549), Boone (169), Braxton (40), Brooke (62), Cabell (320), Calhoun (35), Clay (32), Doddridge (159), Fayette (135), Gilmer (23), Grant (72), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (80), Hancock (120), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (98), Jefferson (107), Kanawha (643), Lewis (52), Lincoln (115), Logan (97), Marion (313), Marshall (83), Mason (60), McDowell (66), Mercer (200), Mineral (94), Mingo (139), Monongalia (680), Monroe (18), Morgan (48), Nicholas (165), Ohio (98), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (20), Preston (186), Putnam (288), Raleigh (369), Randolph (85), Ritchie (23), Roane (67), Summers (38), Taylor (104), Tucker (26), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (100), Webster (46), Wetzel (82), Wirt (15), Wood (306), Wyoming (129).

According to the dashboard, 1,040,151 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 913,725 people have been fully vaccinated. 42,302 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.