WV DHHR confirmed 714 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 714 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 26.

The DHHR confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 268,112 (+714) total cases and 4,316 (+24) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,366 (-501) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Cabell County, a 48-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 43-year old female from Lewis County, a 32-year old female from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Brooke County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, and a 60-year old female from Wetzel County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (554), Boone (154), Braxton (44), Brooke (57), Cabell (334), Calhoun (33), Clay (30), Doddridge (25), Fayette (150), Gilmer (17), Grant (61), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (71), Hancock (123), Hardy (84), Harrison (365), Jackson (99), Jefferson (108), Kanawha (671), Lewis (63), Lincoln (108), Logan (102), Marion (313), Marshall (87), Mason (53), McDowell (66), Mercer (199), Mineral (103), Mingo (136), Monongalia (669), Monroe (20), Morgan (49), Nicholas (175), Ohio (102), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (20), Preston (171), Putnam (268), Raleigh (362), Randolph (84), Ritchie (24), Roane (63), Summers (39), Taylor (108), Tucker (22), Tyler (17), Upshur (92), Wayne (94), Webster (44), Wetzel (86), Wirt (18), Wood (313), Wyoming (121).

According to the dashboard, 1,037,293 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 912,439 people have been fully vaccinated. 41,911 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.